Research Analysts Set Expectations for Motus GI Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Motus GI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

