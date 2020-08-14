Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 322.08 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.