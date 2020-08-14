Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

APEI stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 17.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Public Education by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 389,887 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,485 shares of company stock worth $2,068,835. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

