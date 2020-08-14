Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager Sells 80,439 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Republic Services stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.