Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

RGEN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 246.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $72,090.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,056. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

