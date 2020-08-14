Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus Jeffersonville Bancorp (NYSE:JFBC) Head to Head Survey

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regions Financial and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 8 8 2 2.67 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 11.32% 5.10% 0.60% Jeffersonville Bancorp 24.34% 8.42% 1.13%

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.76 billion 1.69 $1.58 billion $1.55 7.69 Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.63 $6.51 million N/A N/A

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

