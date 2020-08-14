Raymond James Trims PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Target Price to $43.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PETQ. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.78 million, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $23,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PetIQ by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

