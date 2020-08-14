Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.91 on Friday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $10,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

