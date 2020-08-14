Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $76.31 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

