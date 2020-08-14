Raymond James Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $160.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.60 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

