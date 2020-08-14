Raymond James Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$4.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.98.

TSE:ERF opened at C$4.07 on Monday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.16. The firm has a market cap of $863.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.12.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.77%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

