RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $634,463.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $135,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $129,081 and sold 32,388 shares valued at $918,599. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

