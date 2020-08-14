RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

