RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.35. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 26,979,800 shares.

The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RA Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

In other news, Director William R. Enquist bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $44,923.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,600. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

