QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $505.41 and $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

