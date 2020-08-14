Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Insider Paul Feeney Sells 13,604 Shares

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £20,406 ($26,678.00).

LON QLT opened at GBX 151.45 ($1.98) on Friday. Quilter PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158 ($2.07).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

