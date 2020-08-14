Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$4.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

QTRH stock opened at C$1.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

