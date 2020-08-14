QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $127.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $113.74 and last traded at $113.35, with a volume of 311915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.83.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

