Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,614.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

