Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STAG stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after acquiring an additional 877,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after buying an additional 685,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

