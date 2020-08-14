Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered by Analyst

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $141,646 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.