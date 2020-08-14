Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Shockwave Medical Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

SWAV opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 71,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $3,652,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,149 shares of company stock worth $36,890,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after buying an additional 282,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 847,901 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

