Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($10.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.26.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

