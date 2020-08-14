Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Decreased by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.91. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$10.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 44.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 359.34%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

