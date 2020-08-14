Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Royalty Pharma PLC Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPRX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.