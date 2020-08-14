Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $62.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,490 shares of company stock worth $4,280,279 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 597,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after buying an additional 376,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after buying an additional 360,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

