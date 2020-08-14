Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Raised by Analyst

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:PKI opened at C$40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.49. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total transaction of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,234,072.66. Insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307 in the last three months.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

