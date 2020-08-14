Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GP Strategies Corp Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for GP Strategies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPX. TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

GPX opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in GP Strategies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

