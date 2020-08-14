Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mylan NV Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mylan by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Mylan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

