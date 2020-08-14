Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $728.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 53,981.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.