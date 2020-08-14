Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Univar Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Univar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNVR. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Univar has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,607 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Univar by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Univar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 591,889 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Univar by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,860,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the period.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

