Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 2.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

