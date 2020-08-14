Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

DHT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $858.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.15. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 471.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 245.61%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.