Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exterran in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 101.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

