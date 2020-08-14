Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $25.06 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

