Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £183 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £183 ($239.25).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,164.90. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585.50 ($20.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.48) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,153 ($15.07) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,463 ($19.13) to GBX 1,440 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.17) to GBX 1,626 ($21.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,400.29 ($18.31).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

