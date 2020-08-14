Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £183 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £183 ($239.25).
LON PRU opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,164.90. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585.50 ($20.73).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 122.52%.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.
