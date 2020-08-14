Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of PLX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 470,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

