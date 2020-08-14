ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 17th.

SQQQ stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

