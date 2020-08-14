ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, August 18th (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of ROM stock opened at $220.48 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $227.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 44.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,755,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

