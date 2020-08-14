ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, August 18th (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.80. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $181.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $310,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 210.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

