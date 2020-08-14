Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 25,303 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $758,583.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PGNY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.80. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
