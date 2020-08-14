Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 25,303 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $758,583.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGNY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.80. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 116,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.