Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Sells 19,231 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $576,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.