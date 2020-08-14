Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Sells 19,231 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $576,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
