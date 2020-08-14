Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.53. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 14.32.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.