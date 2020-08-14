Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Head to Head Comparison

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $420.67 million 8.45 $193.47 million $1.78 66.81 Synaptics $1.33 billion 2.19 $118.80 million $4.21 20.38

Power Integrations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 45.94% 9.38% 8.39% Synaptics 8.91% 21.02% 9.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 1 2 0 2.67 Synaptics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $115.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $90.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats Power Integrations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

