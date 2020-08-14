Poseida Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 19th (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PSTX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 19th. Poseida Therapeutics had issued 14,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Poseida Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

In related news, Director Sean Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

