Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PII opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $37,933,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $29,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Polaris Industries by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $20,573,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 81.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

