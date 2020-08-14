Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Steven Menneto Sells 27,825 Shares of Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $107.16 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

