POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

POET Technologies Inc (CVE:PTK) was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 90,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 309,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

