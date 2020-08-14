Piper Sandler Comments on Range Resources Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

RRC stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

