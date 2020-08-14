Piper Sandler Comments on RA Medical Systems Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RMED)

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RA Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of RMED opened at $0.32 on Friday. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $52,851. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,600. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

